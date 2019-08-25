Motoring

Meet the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3, the godfather of the high-performance saloon car

Brenwin Naidu unearths a rare specimen with a dark provenance

Everyone loves the mystique of an automotive barn find. It is a narrative with a sequence of events that reads similar in most instances.



Start with one vehicle of special pedigree as your protagonist. Emphasis on special. Stumbling across a dusty, abandoned 2004 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9 TDI in the basement of the apartment block you just moved into does not constitute a unique discovery. Probably not advisable to open the boot of that one until SAPS arrives. Back to our noteworthy vehicle...