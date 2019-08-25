Motoring
Meet the Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3, the godfather of the high-performance saloon car
Brenwin Naidu unearths a rare specimen with a dark provenance
25 August 2019 - 00:01
Everyone loves the mystique of an automotive barn find. It is a narrative with a sequence of events that reads similar in most instances.
Start with one vehicle of special pedigree as your protagonist. Emphasis on special. Stumbling across a dusty, abandoned 2004 Volkswagen Jetta 1.9 TDI in the basement of the apartment block you just moved into does not constitute a unique discovery. Probably not advisable to open the boot of that one until SAPS arrives. Back to our noteworthy vehicle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.