Off the pitch, cricketer Kagiso Rabada hits the right notes in a music studio

Kagiso Rabada has a secret, a love affair he’s had since he was 14: one of the cricket world’s top fast bowlers dabbles as a DJ.



Rabada, 25, fell in love with music over a decade ago. It’s a day he’ll never forget. He walked into the study where his father was making music and “fooling around” with some sound equipment...