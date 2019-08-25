The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Star power at Women of the Future awards
25 August 2019 - 00:00
Take a mountaineering national treasure and a newly crowned beauty queen whose shorn locks got Twitter talking. Add two sexy sexagenarians and a trio of gals all set to release tomes.
Put them in a gorgeous room and serve a delectable feast as we high-five women bucking the business gloom and doom. This is why the Fairlady Santam Women of the Future awards remains a social-whirl high...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.