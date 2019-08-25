The nuance of language is inspiring composer Philip Miller's music

Miller, who is known for his collaborations with William Kentridge, has an ear for happy coincidences and connections in sound

Sounds, traditional songs and objects, the energy of a city and the transient noises that bring it to life, have for many years been the tools of choice for composer Philip Miller, but more recently, the nuance and mischief of language has enthralled him, too. A glimpse into his working practice reveals the give and take, the tentative steps in one direction, the passionate leaps in another that accompany a sense of "rightness".



Miller is known and respected for his collaborations with William Kentridge. Collaborative installations by Kentridge, in which Miller's music forms such a gentle, fierce and integral part, are on show in two Cape Town venues, in arguably the biggest Kentridge exhibition Africa has seen...