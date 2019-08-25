Motoring

The Triumph Speed Twin's retro look may not be a hit, but its motor sure is

The bike's lighter weight, leaner frame and proximity to the ground make for a thrilling ride

Let's be honest. When it comes to picking your rose in a garden full of blossoming plants, looks play an important role. Your eyes are your most trusted sense. The same principle applies to many other things in life, including purchasing your motorcycle.



When I first laid eyes on the Triumph Speed Twin it didn't scream out my name like other bikes have. It looks like it was designed by a group of pensioners reminiscing about the old days when they laid the blueprint for this Triumph...