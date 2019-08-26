SA poet delivers message of hope at James Sedgwick Distillery

Following in the footsteps of their predecessors, SA’s new generation of poets have taken up the challenge by creating and created their own unique voice. Powered by optimism, their art not only speaks to what is happening in an ever-changing world, but also vividly represents how they feel, as well as how they are making sense of it all.

Puno Selesho created her first poetry collection in 2010 while she was still in high school. In a society still healing and battling many ills, Selesho used her art to communicate, seeing her words as a powerful means to touch individuals not just intellectually, but also emotionally.

“Poetry to me is a form of an ability that does not just stimulate you intellectually, but also allows you to connect with others from different walks of life. Poetry captures what's so often confusing and articulates what's so often inarticulable. It’s an engaging platform that grants different people across cultures the opportunity to relate on the same issues, and doesn’t exclude anyone,” she said.

Being in a high school environment gave her the freedom to do what she liked when it came to drama and arts, granting Selesho access to audiences through live performances. It was during this time that the then 15-year-old wrote her first poem, titled Addiction, for a school talent show.

Selesho grew up in Pretoria and, at a young age, experienced her first slam poetry event through her sister. This set her on a path to pursue the art, and she fell in love with poetry even more, allowing her access to a platform that exposed her to other poets she had idolised from afar and now had the honour of performing alongside.

Her poetry has been a vehicle to inspire women and bring hope to fellow women, and become better through her craft.

