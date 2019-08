Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes' best-paid actress list, earning a cool R859m

Superhero Black Widow is a woman at the top of her game, and so is the actress who plays her - Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest paid actress for the second year in a row, according to Forbes's annual ranking published Friday.

Johansson, 34, earned $15.5 million more than she did in 2018, primarily due to the immense global success of Avengers: Endgame - the final chapter of the saga - for which she earned $35 million.

The actress will take up the Black Widow mantle again in 2020 for an eponymous spinoff film.

But even though Johansson and her cohorts on the list all earned more than $20 million, pay inequality is alive and well in Hollywood. Johansson earned $56 million (R859.7m) total over the past year, but that amount lands her at only eighth place for the combined list of highest-paid actors and actresses.

For comparison, Robert Downey Jr., Johansson's Avengers costar, earned about $55 million for his turn as Iron Man in Endgame.

According to the Forbes ranking of highest-paid actors in the world, published Wednesday, Downey Jr. comes in at third place with $66 million total, behind fellow Avenger Chris Hemsworth ($76.4 million) and Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million).

For the women, second place goes to Sofia Vergara, an industry veteran but a newcomer to the list. The Modern Family sitcom star earned $44.1 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019.