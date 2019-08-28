Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything'

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken to Instagram to share a video of media personality Bonang Matheba in which she tells young people to stop feeling entitled to other people's time and resources.

Bonang said this earlier this year as a guest speaker at Forbes' 30 under-30 meet-up.

"People have things to do. You're not anyone's priority. So get that out of your head. No one owes you anything, these delusions of grandeur has [sic] to stop cause no one has to wake up and help you do anything sweetheart."

Bonang continues to say this is a lesson she wishes she was taught at 15 years old.

Malema could not agree with Bonang more, he captioned the video "Nnete ga e fetolwe e ya baba", which means the truth is what it is, it cannot be changed.