Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything'

28 August 2019 - 06:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken to Instagram to share a video of media personality Bonang Matheba in which she tells young people to stop feeling entitled to other people's time and resources. 

Bonang said this earlier this year as a guest speaker at Forbes' 30 under-30 meet-up.

"People have things to do. You're not anyone's priority. So get that out of your head. No one owes you anything, these delusions of grandeur has [sic] to stop cause no one has to wake up and help you do anything sweetheart."

Bonang continues to say this is a lesson she wishes she was taught at 15 years old.

Malema could not agree with Bonang more, he captioned the video "Nnete ga e fetolwe e ya baba", which means the truth is what it is, it cannot be changed. 

Nnete ga e fetolwe, e ya baba.

Malema's followers agree, it seems. One posted :"Jesus, the truth in this statement. Will make people stop sitting at Tashas waiting for deals that won't materialise."

Another had a political view, saying "I love EFF  a lot but I have a problem when people are told they will get things for free. There is no such anywhere in the world, people have to learn to work for what they want [especially the youth]." 

