'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' series comes to a dramatic end as final book hits shelves

For the finale, Salander is in Moscow to settle a long-running feud with evil twin sister Camilla, before becoming embroiled in a cat-and-mouse chase with Russian gangsters.

Her sidekick is Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist who calls on Salander to help trace the identity of a homeless man whose last words pointed to damaging secrets at the highest levels of government.

It is this kind of psychological suspense which helped the Millenium series sell about 100 million copies around the globe.

The series was created by Stieg Larsson, a Swedish investigative journalist who specialised in covering far-right politics.

But his fame came posthumously.

He died at the age of 50 from a heart attack in 2004, a year before the release of the first book in the series, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, followed by The Girl Who Played with Fire (2006) and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest (2007).

'FOR ME, IT'S OVER'

And with the series' rise to fame came a battle over its future — and the novelist's estate.

After the first three novels were published, another Swede, David Lagercrantz was commissioned to finish the saga.

While Larsson's father and brother gave their blessing, his longtime partner Eva Gabrielsson vehemently opposed Lagercrantz — the son of an intellectual from a well-off area — as a choice to continue the left-wing militant's work.

The couple were not married and Larsson left no will, so his estate went to his brother and father.

Books number four and five in the series, The Girl in the Spider's Web (2015) and The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye (2017) went on to sell 14 million copies.

"For me, it's over," said Lagercrantz. "But Lisbeth is immortal. She will live on in one way or another, in TV, cinema or in other books".