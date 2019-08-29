Inside teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg's 15-day, carbon-free voyage

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in the US after a 15-day boat trip across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth in the UK to New York.

The New York Times reported that Thunberg, who didn't want to leave a carbon footprint while travelling to the US, sailed on a boat named Malizia II.

She documented her voyage on social media, most recently posting pictures of herself on Instagram and Twitter sailing into New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Here is a snapshot: