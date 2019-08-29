Lifestyle

Inside teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg's 15-day, carbon-free voyage

29 August 2019 - 12:28 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Greta Thunberg travelled to New York ahead of a United Nations summit on climate change in September.
Image: Twitter/@GretaThunberg

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in the US after a 15-day boat trip across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth in the UK to New York.

The New York Times reported that Thunberg, who didn't want to leave a carbon footprint while travelling to the US, sailed on a boat named Malizia II.

She documented her voyage on social media, most recently posting pictures of herself on Instagram and Twitter sailing into New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Here is a snapshot:

View this post on Instagram

Test sailing off the English coast today!

A post shared by Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) on

Thunberg rose to fame after staging protests against climate change in front of Sweden's parliamentary buildings in August 2018.

Others began joining her and, eight months later, her protests sparked the international Fridays for Future movement, involving teenagers around the world.

