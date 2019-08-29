Inside teenage climate-change activist Greta Thunberg's 15-day, carbon-free voyage
Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate-change activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in the US after a 15-day boat trip across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth in the UK to New York.
The New York Times reported that Thunberg, who didn't want to leave a carbon footprint while travelling to the US, sailed on a boat named Malizia II.
She documented her voyage on social media, most recently posting pictures of herself on Instagram and Twitter sailing into New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
The @UN has sent out one boat for each of the 17 sustainable development goal to greet us! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/AU5ZSVj5vD— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
Finally here. Thank you everyone who came to see me off in Plymouth, and everyone who welcomed me in New York! Now I’m going to rest for a few days, and on Friday I’m going to participate in the strike outside the UN. pic.twitter.com/yZ9yJHh1lZ— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 28, 2019
Thunberg rose to fame after staging protests against climate change in front of Sweden's parliamentary buildings in August 2018.
Others began joining her and, eight months later, her protests sparked the international Fridays for Future movement, involving teenagers around the world.