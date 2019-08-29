Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies' series: what you need to know

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is set to portray US former first lady Michelle Obama in Showtime's First Ladies.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series is an anthology which will tell the stories of the country's former first ladies.

Davis will also executive produce the show. She and husband Julius Tennon have partnered Lionsgate to produce the series, the first season of which will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

According to BBC, the series is the work of novelist Aaron Cooley, who delves into the political and personal interests of the women, as well as their influence in decision-making processes.

Announcing the news to her followers on Instagram two days ago, Viola said she was “proud to spotlight these brave, extraordinary women”.

The How To Get Away With Murder star is shooting the last season of the show, which will premier in the US in September.