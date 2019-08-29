Lifestyle

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in 'First Ladies' series: what you need to know

29 August 2019 - 11:21 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Viola Davis is set to play Michelle Obama in upcoming TV series 'First Ladies'.
Viola Davis is set to play Michelle Obama in upcoming TV series 'First Ladies'.
Image: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is set to portray US former first lady Michelle Obama in Showtime's First Ladies.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series is an anthology which will tell the stories of the country's former first ladies.

Davis will also executive produce the show. She and husband Julius Tennon have partnered Lionsgate to produce the series, the first season of which will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

According to BBC, the series is the work of novelist Aaron Cooley, who delves into the political and personal interests of the women, as well as their influence in decision-making processes.

Announcing the news to her followers on Instagram two days ago, Viola said she was “proud to spotlight these brave, extraordinary women”.

The How To Get Away With Murder star is shooting the last season of the show, which will premier in the US in September.

MORE

'Widows' exposes never-before-seen side of Steve McQueen

'Widows' takes the already acclaimed director in a whole new direction, writes Tim Robey
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Obamas share 2019 playlist, and the world is here for it

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his and former first lady Michelle Obama’s 2019 summer playlist.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Obamas sign deal to produce podcasts for Spotify

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground has signed a deal with Spotify to create a series of podcasts for the music streaming ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. Eldos' Queen of Smoke spins role in Charlize Theron's new reality show Lifestyle
  4. SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash Lifestyle
  5. MTV VMAs 2019: Best & worst on the red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X