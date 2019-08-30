Lifestyle

From actor to professor: Matthew McConaughey takes on a new role

30 August 2019 - 06:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
In a brand new role, actor Matthew McConaughey will become an actual professor.
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is adding a new role to his long list of titles.

The 49-year-old will serve as a professor at the University of Texas in Austin.

According to the university, McConaughey “developed the course’s curriculum, which provides a unique, behind-the-scenes view of each stage of a film’s production” alongside Scott Rice, who will teach the course with McConaughey.

“It’s the class I wish I would have had when I was in film school. Working in the classroom with these students gives me a chance to prepare them,” McConaughey said in a statement released on the university's site.

“Making movies, turning words on paper into film, is both a science and art — no matter the time or generation.”

The university shared a sneak peek of the semester's syllabus. The students will be studying The Gentlemen and Mud, the acclaimed film by Austin-based director Jeff Nichols and in which McConaughey stars.

Nichols is also scheduled to speak to the class.

“We are proud to welcome Prof McConaughey to officially join our world-class faculty,” said Moody College dean Jay Bernhardt.

“Matthew cares deeply for our school and our students, and we are thrilled that he shares his time and talent to help prepare the next generation of media leaders and innovators.”

