WATCH | Geeks rejoice! We take you inside SA's comic book stores

It's only a matter of weeks until the Comic Con Africa festival begins, the place where geeks and superhero fans will celebrate the culture of comic books, anime and cosplay.

Comic culture is growing massively in SA, with last year's event attended by over 47, 000 visitors.

As a lead up to the festival in September 21-24, TimesLIVE attended a comic store tour, where we spoke to owners of comic book shops about their businesses and love for the culture, as well as SA's own Marvel artist Sean Izaakse.

Heroes of Games and Comics, Sandton

The starting point of the tour was at Sandton's Heroes of Games and Comics, owned by John Lee. Regional store manager and self-proclaimed addict Thabani Zondo, said they will soon launch a new shop in Fourways.

Zondo has 300 comic books that he has collected over the years, and believes the comic culture in SA is growing.

Cosmic Comics, Randburg

Shane Brocklebank owns Cosmic Comics and has been collecting comic books as a young boy with his grandmother. Brocklebank has everything for everyone, from Marvel comic books and statues to Warner Bros' Detective Comics, better known among fans as DC.