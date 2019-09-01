Comical relief for patients of superhero doctor

Star Wars fan turns fantasy into practice

Durban doctor Mags Moodley’s patients get more than diagnosis and treatment. They get a dose of action figures, an injection of Star Wars philosophy and a panacea of fantasy to lift their spirits.



Moodley owns close to 8,000 comics and about 1,200 action figures. The general practitioner has been to Comic Con exhibitions in New York, Mumbai and London about 15 times. Most of his treasured action figures — including the vinyl Luke Skywalker signed by Star Wars creator George Lucas — are stored at home. Hundreds of others are displayed in his consulting room...