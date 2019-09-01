DJ Lag's Beyoncé collab was a big deal, but not a career breakthrough
Durban-born DJ Lag has hit the big time in his other incarnation of Lwazi Gwala, producer of note, writes Tseliso Monaheng
01 September 2019 - 00:04
Producer Lwazi Gwala, better known as DJ Lag, was headlining the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain, a few weeks ago on the day the Beyoncé-curated Lion King: The Gift soundtrack was released.
Until the day of the release, only people in DJ Lag's inner circle knew that Beyoncé's vocals had graced a song, My Power, on Lion King: The Gift, produced by him...
