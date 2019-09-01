DJ Lag's Beyoncé collab was a big deal, but not a career breakthrough

Durban-born DJ Lag has hit the big time in his other incarnation of Lwazi Gwala, producer of note, writes Tseliso Monaheng

Producer Lwazi Gwala, better known as DJ Lag, was headlining the Sonar Festival in Barcelona, Spain, a few weeks ago on the day the Beyoncé-curated Lion King: The Gift soundtrack was released.



Until the day of the release, only people in DJ Lag's inner circle knew that Beyoncé's vocals had graced a song, My Power, on Lion King: The Gift, produced by him...