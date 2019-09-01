Fame is like living in a big, pretty prison, says comedian Steve Harvey
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Steve Harvey lights a cigar and smoke fills the private lounge. He peeks over his amber-tinted glasses and complains that fame has become his prison.
Like all prisoners, he cannot leave the facility. This week, Mr Harvey (as he insists on being called) is locked away at Johannesburg's luxury Saxon Boutique Hotel...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.