Life's a spin for DJ Arch jnr as he seeks stardom on UK stage

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By Masego Seemela

He’s only seven years old but Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane is already a familiar face on red carpets across the world.

The grade 1 pupil from Johannesburg, better known as DJ Arch jnr, was officially named as the world’s youngest DJ by Guinness World Records in 2017...

