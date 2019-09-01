Life's a spin for DJ Arch jnr as he seeks stardom on UK stage
01 September 2019 - 00:00
He’s only seven years old but Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane is already a familiar face on red carpets across the world.
The grade 1 pupil from Johannesburg, better known as DJ Arch jnr, was officially named as the world’s youngest DJ by Guinness World Records in 2017...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.