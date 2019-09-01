Most wanted: Joburg art collectors trump Cape Town buyers

There's stiff competition among galleries and art fairs to court decisive Johannesburg buyers who are not shy to part with their cash

Gallerists have spoken fondly of the decisive Joburg art collector over the years. They are revered beings who apparently appear at the Joburg Art Fair on opening night and, cutting through the maelstrom of art, VIP champagne and socialites, acquire art on the spot.



They know what, or whose, work they want to buy. Typically it coincides with art they have seen hanging on the walls of their moneyed friends' houses...