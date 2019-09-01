Art
Museums are rethinking their rules about visitors snapping photos of art
Why do we scrum like paparazzo to take images of artworks to post on social media, wonders Sean O’Toole
01 September 2019 - 00:00
Among the many, many works gathered on William Kentridge's astonishing pair of exhibitions in Cape Town is a sculpture of a larger-than-life-size schnozz.
The aquiline nose, which balances on a tripod, traces its origin back to a Russian short story about a self-confidant nose that takes leave of its owner. The context of Nikolai Gogol's fabulous satire of cosmopolitan manners, The Nose - published in 1836, a momentous decade in the birth of photography - is worth pausing on...
