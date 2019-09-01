Movie Review

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' confirms Tarantino is a masterful storyteller

Going by his estimation of his own career trajectory, director Quentin Tarantino has one more movie left in him. His latest film seems to promise many more

Quentin Tarantino is one film away from his planned final production. For years the director has said that after No 10 he'll retire. For his ninth outing, the maverick director has delivered a rollicking, revisionist gem that will convince you he still has enough in him for another 20 movies.



The anti-heroes of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are once-popular TV cowboy actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his faithful stuntman and gopher Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt)...