Play 'Ekasi Lam' pays tribute to kwaito & its impact on township life

The soundtrack of the kasi takes centre stage in cultural maverick Jefferson Tshabalala's latest theatre production

The Lefifi Tladi poem Ga Re Itshebeng describes the necessity for black people to hear themselves speaking frankly and holding nothing back. This is captured in the work of theatre practitioner and cultural maverick Jefferson Tshabalala.



His latest work, Ekasi Lam - An Ode to Kwaito, engages with township life by using kwaito as a literary and musical lens. It is both affirming and scathing in its message as it presents the idea that kwaito gives an accurate portrait of township life...