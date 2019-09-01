Series Review

Series 'Gentleman Jack' decodes the true story of the first modern lesbian

Actress Suranne Jones plays the eccentric Anne Lister in a period series that's a real-life tale of pride and a different kind of prejudice

They call Anne Lister the first modern lesbian. It takes a lot of courage to live openly in this day in age, so being completely unapologetic in 1832 took serious balls.



Even by today's standards Lister was a marvel; traversing around Europe, hiking in the Pyrenees, performing autopsies (illegally) to learn anatomy from famous French physicians, and partying with the Queen of Denmark were all in a day's work...