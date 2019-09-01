On My Radar

What DJ Fresh is reading, watching & listening to

Recently announced as 947's new Afternoon Drive presenter, Thato Sikwane aka DJ Fresh tells us what's on his cultural radar

Thato Sikwane, more popularly known as DJ Fresh, has been a favourite in the radio industry ever since starting his career back in 1992. Today his voice is one of the most recognised on SA airwaves.



Fresh recently left Metro FM and popped back onto our radar this month on 947, after being announced as the new Afternoon Drive presenter. We asked him what's on his cultural radar .....