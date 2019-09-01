Motoring

What's new about the new Volvo XC90?

The Volvo XC90 now provides a telephonic concierge service to help you get through life. We answer your pressing questions about it

Hold the boat! Did Volvo fly you all the way to Cape Town to drive a "new" XC90 that's pretty much the same as the "old" XC90? I'm confused …



So was I. After scurrying through the halls of Cape Town International Airport (is it actually still called that?) I was met by a large premium SUV that to all intents and purposes looks no different to how I remember it. Luckily there was a helpful marketing man on duty in the underground car park who was ever so kind enough to point out the vehicle's sole new design feature: a concave radiator grille...