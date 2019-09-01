Yaaas queen! Drag ball culture comes to Joburg

In a scene that could be straight out of Pose, contestants dance, vogue and strut to a loud, adoring audience at The Tennis Club's spectacular Le Grand Ball, writes Sandiso Ngubane

Petite and feisty, a visibly unimpressed young one makes their way through an unrelenting crowd, pushing, trying to find gaps between bodies to force their way through to the bar.



"Can't you see we're standing here? There's no room for you to pass," someone says, The feisty one responds: "Watch me!"..