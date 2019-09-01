Young local artists find catharsis & healing in creative expression

In what remains the most unequal society in the world, a new generation of South Africans are making art as a means trauma release and self-care

In the commercial art studio in Melrose Arch where she works, DuduBloom More collects the discarded, paint-stained cloths that children use to clean their brushes, and takes them back to her home studio in Soweto.



There she delicately sorts through them, cuts them out, reclassifies them into her own magical taxonomy. These fragments form the foundation of a new, subtle and sophisticated body of artwork, in which More creates little abstract worlds of vivid colour and form...