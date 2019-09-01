Lifestyle

Young local artists find catharsis & healing in creative expression

In what remains the most unequal society in the world, a new generation of South Africans are making art as a means trauma release and self-care

01 September 2019 - 00:09 By Londi Modiko and Lara Kosef

In the commercial art studio in Melrose Arch where she works, DuduBloom More collects the discarded, paint-stained cloths that children use to clean their brushes, and takes them back to her home studio in Soweto.

There she delicately sorts through them, cuts them out, reclassifies them into her own magical taxonomy. These fragments form the foundation of a new, subtle and sophisticated body of artwork, in which More creates little abstract worlds of vivid colour and form...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle
  2. SA's super rich: who's coining it & how they're splashing their cash Lifestyle
  3. Naked ambition: SA women shed their inhibitions & clothes for nude photography Lifestyle
  4. August's best & worst dressed celebs: who wore what this month? The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Researchers identify second gene mutation linked to HIV resistance Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X