Young local artists find catharsis & healing in creative expression
In what remains the most unequal society in the world, a new generation of South Africans are making art as a means trauma release and self-care
01 September 2019 - 00:09
In the commercial art studio in Melrose Arch where she works, DuduBloom More collects the discarded, paint-stained cloths that children use to clean their brushes, and takes them back to her home studio in Soweto.
There she delicately sorts through them, cuts them out, reclassifies them into her own magical taxonomy. These fragments form the foundation of a new, subtle and sophisticated body of artwork, in which More creates little abstract worlds of vivid colour and form...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.