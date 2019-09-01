Opinion

You're never too old to need a father figure

Characters in books provided a lonely boy with examples of how to be a man — and they still do now that he's all grown up

There is nothing quite so annoying as a person who has recently read a book and loved it. "Have you read A Gentleman in Moscow?" he will say to you. "You haven't read A Gentleman in Moscow? Oh, you must read A Gentleman in Moscow. You'll love it. I defy anyone not to love A Gentleman in Moscow. To hell with that person."



He'll say this even though you have never previously shown any sign of liking any book involving a gentleman or indeed Moscow. He will witter and nag, and say, "Oh, I envy you for not having read it yet. The riches of the Indies lie before you! If you find it slow in the beginning, just persevere because it gets better and better. Here, you can borrow my copy. Where are you going? You haven't taken the book!" ..