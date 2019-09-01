Opinion

You're not the only one who doesn't understand modern art

As Patsy of 'Ab Fab' said, 'What the hell is the difference between a painting done by a person who wishes to paint like a child, and a child's painting?'

There are similarities between appreciating music and appreciating art.



You progress through years of intense analysis, working your way through dense textbooks about the various genres, in the case of art, from architecture to sculpture to pointillism and finally you get to the Modernist era where things start to fall apart...