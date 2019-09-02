Lifestyle

WATCH | Inside Bill Gates's new doccie: 'I don't want my brain to stop working'

02 September 2019 - 06:33 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals a lot about himself in the new doccie, including that he doesn't eat breakfast and he loves dogs.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates reveals a lot about himself in the new doccie, including that he doesn't eat breakfast and he loves dogs.
Image: Matthew Knight/Pool via REUTERS

Multibillionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed his worst fear: he doesn't want his brain to stop working.

Netflix recently released the trailer of their upcoming docu-series about Gates. The three-part Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates explores how the mind of the billionaire works.

It also follows his quest to solve global issues.

Watch the trailer below:

The film is directed by Davis Guggenheim, who also directed An Inconvenient Truth.

Gates tweeted the trailer on Tuesday, saying: "I hope you enjoy what they've put together."

In the trailer, Gates can be heard saying he doesn't eat breakfast and his favourite animal is a dog. He also says, "I don't want my brain to stop working" when asked what was his worst fear.

Gates's family and friends also share their thoughts on just how his brain works.

According to an official Netflix description, Inside Bill's Brain draws on interviews with Bill and his wife Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it." 

The docu-series is set to premiere on September 20.

MORE

WATCH | A sneak peek at Travis Scott’s doccie

The documentary is set to premiere on August 28.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Eldos' Queen of Smoke spins role in Charlize Theron's new reality show

Stacey-Lee May thought she was dreaming when Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron strolled into her yard in Eldorado Park.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Toymaker bags profitable Peppa Pig

US toymaker Hasbro has announced it is acquiring studio Entertainment One, which owns popular cartoon series Peppa Pigamong other children's content, ...
Business
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Naked ambition: SA women shed their inhibitions & clothes for nude photography Lifestyle
  2. 'Keeping Up With the Xhosaz': comedy show crushes Xhosa stereotypes Lifestyle
  3. What I have learnt: Mantsho's Palesa Mokubung on her H&M collaboration The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. US actress Valerie Harper dead at 80 Lifestyle
  5. Fame is like living in a big, pretty prison, says comedian Steve Harvey Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X