WATCH | Inside Bill Gates's new doccie: 'I don't want my brain to stop working'
Multibillionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed his worst fear: he doesn't want his brain to stop working.
Netflix recently released the trailer of their upcoming docu-series about Gates. The three-part Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates explores how the mind of the billionaire works.
It also follows his quest to solve global issues.
Watch the trailer below:
The film is directed by Davis Guggenheim, who also directed An Inconvenient Truth.
Gates tweeted the trailer on Tuesday, saying: "I hope you enjoy what they've put together."
I spent the last few years participating in a @netflix docuseries looking at my work and my life, and it’s coming out September 20th. I hope you enjoy what they’ve put together. pic.twitter.com/Jc4QFju7Fo— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 29, 2019
In the trailer, Gates can be heard saying he doesn't eat breakfast and his favourite animal is a dog. He also says, "I don't want my brain to stop working" when asked what was his worst fear.
Gates's family and friends also share their thoughts on just how his brain works.
According to an official Netflix description, Inside Bill's Brain draws on interviews with Bill and his wife Melinda Gates in addition to their friends, family and partners in philanthropy and business, creating an innovative and revealing portrait of a man who, after changing the world, might just change the way others see it."
The docu-series is set to premiere on September 20.