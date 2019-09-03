Lifestyle

Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first visit in 1997

03 September 2019 - 15:21 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry watches as his father, Prince Charles, is presented with a carving of a warthog during a visit to village school in Dukuduku, KwaZulu-Natal, in 1997.
Image: John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In just a few weeks' time, Prince Harry will land in Mzansi with his wife, Meghan Markle, and infant son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and we're not sure who is more excited, us or the 34-year-old royal.

The Duke of Sussex posted about his family's upcoming tour of Africa on Instagram, describing our beautiful continent as "a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me".

"On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!," he said.

The Sun reports that the royals' tour will kick off on September 23.

The prince made his first official visit to Mzansi with his father, Prince Charles, in November 1997, a few months after Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

The pair's trip coincided with a Spice Girls' concert and the blushing teen, who was 13 at the time, got to meet the sexy pop stars in Johannesburg.

Prince Harry meets Spice Girls Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Victoria Adams (now Beckham) while attending their concert in Johannesburg in 1997.
Image: John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

He also visited a village in Dukuduku, KwaZulu-Natal, where he enjoyed a display of traditional Zulu dancing and grinned while he watched his father sample African beer.

Prince Harry's father samples traditional African beer in Dukuduku, KwaZulu-Natal in 1997.
Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Harry watches as his father is gifted with a shield and knobkerrie during a visit to a village in Dukuduku, KwaZulu-Natal in 1997.
Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince Charles watch a traditional Zulu dance during their official visit to South Africa in 1997.
Image: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The exact details of the itinerary for the Sussex's family upcoming African royal tour aren't yet known, but the prince said on Instagram: "Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you."

While the Duchess of Sussex and royal baby will be visiting South Africa only, Prince Harry will tour Malawi, Angola and Botswana. 

