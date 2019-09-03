Tech is 'coming to utterly dominate children's lives', says Penelope Cruz

Hollywood star Penelope Cruz warned that technology was driving high anxiety that would one day make "all our brains explode".

The Spanish mother-of-two said she was worried about how children's mental health and development were being affected by the ubiquity of tech.

"I have my personal war with it," she told reporters at the Venice film festival.

"I wish we could have lived in the 1990s for a little longer. For mental health issues that would have helped a lot, because I think things are going at a speed that we are unprepared for," said the actress.

Cruz, 45, who is starring in Wasp Network, a thriller about five Cuban undercover agents who became heroes for infiltrating radical exile networks in Florida, said tech was coming to utterly dominate children's lives, hogging their time and imaginations.

"This might seem like an exaggeration to other people, but I am convinced that we were raised with a different relationship with technology," she said.