Lifestyle

IN PICTURES | How cute! Princess Charlotte's first day at big school

05 September 2019 - 15:12 By Makenzie Katz
Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5 2019.
Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5 2019.
Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, daughter of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, started school on Thursday, joining her elder brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London.

Four-year-old Charlotte, dressed in the school's uniform of navy blue with red trim cardigan and blue skirt, held her mother's hand as she arrived at the school, accompanied also by her father and her brother.

Strict about children's appearance, the London school emphasises that hair longer than shoulder length must be tied back. Charlotte had done so neatly, with a whispy ponytail. She also bore a backpack with a sequin-studded unicorn keychain.

Headteacher Helen Haslem greeted Charlotte with a handshake as the princess balanced on tip-toe to introduce herself, watched by her beaming mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a modest floral dress.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school with her mother, Kate Middleton, brother, Prince George, and father, Prince William.
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school with her mother, Kate Middleton, brother, Prince George, and father, Prince William.
Image: aron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Helen Haslem, head of the lower school at Thomas's Battersea in London, greets Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day.
Helen Haslem, head of the lower school at Thomas's Battersea in London, greets Princess Charlotte as she arrives for her first day.
Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte peeks out from behind her mother's dress at the photographers awaiting her arrival at her primary school.
Princess Charlotte peeks out from behind her mother's dress at the photographers awaiting her arrival at her primary school.
Image: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, Charlotte is fourth-in-line to the British throne, after — in ascending order — six-year-old George, her father William and her grandfather Prince Charles.

Charlotte's younger brother, Louis, who is fifth-in-line to the throne, celebrated his first birthday in April.

Too cute! Kate Middleton shares snaps of Prince Louis as he turns one

As the world eagerly awaits the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child — baby Sussex — another little royal is celebrating a milestone.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

George has been a pupil at Thomas's Battersea since 2017. He became the focus of attention last month when U.S. television host Lara Spencer commented on reports he was taking ballet lessons by saying "We'll see how long that lasts." She issued a hasty apology after being criticised for insensitivity.

The school teaches 560 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13, with yearly fees for four year-olds of around £19k (about R347k).

The charge for Charlotte, however, will be discounted because her brother is already a pupil. The termly fee for a second child is $6,305 (R115,297) against £6,429 (R117,565) for the first, according to the school's website.

Two years ago police reviewed security arrangements at the school after a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary there shortly after George started.

The woman accepted a caution for causing a nuisance on school property. - Reuters

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first visit in 1997

In just a few weeks, Prince Harry will be landing in Mzansi with his wife, Meghan Markle, and infant son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and we're not ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Meghan and Harry will limit themselves to two kids to 'save the planet'

Harry said he has always had a respect for the planet.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Gorgeous Prince George: Kate Middleton shares snaps of her eldest

Can you believe it's already been six years since Prince William and Kate Middleton had their first child?
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf Travel
  2. Prince Harry 'can't wait' to show his family SA. Check out pics from his first ... Lifestyle
  3. Charlize Theron's banned 1999 anti-rape ad re-emerges Lifestyle
  4. SA's xenophobia shame: 'burning man' case shut Lifestyle
  5. Julius Malema agrees with Bonang: 'No one owes you anything' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
Ndlovu Youth Choir makes America's Got Talent final
X