WATCH | Whatcha gonna do? Watch the trailer for 'Bad Boys III' right now!

It's the moment 'Bad Boys' fans have been waiting 16 years for: the trailer for the third and final film in the action movie franchise has dropped.

Called Bad Boys for Life, it sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as wacky police detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnette.

This time the pair are getting ready to retire when one of their old enemies returns to seek vengeance. This forces the dynamic duo to embark on a crazy chase across Miami alongside a team of young police officers played by Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton (Riverdale).

DJ Khaled, Jacob Scipio and Paola Nuñez are also in the cast, while Joe Pantoliano is back as Captain Howard.

Although both of the first two films in the franchise — 1995's Bad Boys and 2003's Bad Boys II — were directed by Michael Bay, Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah took over for this chapter.

The film will be in theatres in early 2020.