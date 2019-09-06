Aussie show slammed for 'racist and sexist' doccie on Meghan Markle
Australian investigative show 60 Minutes Australia has been lambasted for an insert around the Duchess of Sussex, with many calling it "racist and sexist".
In a teaser promo, the show claims to investigate how Meghan Markle "lost her sparkle".
In a tweet, the show claims that Meghan has gone from "adored to insufferable in less than a year".
#Megxit! How Meghan Markle lost her sparkle. From adored to insufferable in less than a year. What went wrong for Meghan, and how it affects hubby Harry. SUNDAY on #60Mins: Inside a Royal crisis. Can the ghost of Princess Diana save a fairytale? pic.twitter.com/dHtiPdwa7j— 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 4, 2019
The tweet received over 4,800 likes and 1,500 retweets at the time of publishing this article.
The show features controversial UK commentator Katie Hopkins. Hopkins has come under fire several times for her comments around athlete Caster Semenya and farm murders in SA, calling them "white ethnic cleansing".
But the comments section was filled with angry supporters, claiming the "investigation" was racist and sexist.
Here's a snapshot.
Just say you hate black women and go— Rosa Sparks @daintythug podcast #BlogHer19 (@MzYummyDread) September 4, 2019
With all due respect- this smug racist babble is appalling, idiotic, distressing and disgusting.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 5, 2019
“It’s maddening to realize how differently the media probably would react to a new bride of #PrinceHarry’s had she been a white woman. Any analyzation between the media’s verbiage when talking about Meghan versus Kate Middleton clearly proves that bias.” https://t.co/c40FDzOnaZ— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) September 6, 2019
Many voices joining in calling out racism against the Duchess. It’s what her fans have always wanted. I really don’t care if it makes Hopkins and the program trend.. for all the wrong reasons. It’s a signal to the racist media. Racism is not acceptable https://t.co/BklyoTPEsN— The Age of Sussex (@brenbrenchie) September 5, 2019