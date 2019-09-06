Lifestyle

Aussie show slammed for 'racist and sexist' doccie on Meghan Markle

06 September 2019 - 09:16 By Jessica Levitt
Many have rallied behind Meghan Markle in the face of the so-called investigation.
Image: Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Australian investigative show 60 Minutes Australia has been lambasted for an insert around the Duchess of Sussex, with many calling it "racist and sexist".

In a teaser promo, the show claims to investigate how Meghan Markle "lost her sparkle".

In a tweet, the show claims that Meghan has gone from "adored to insufferable in less than a year".

The tweet received over 4,800 likes and 1,500 retweets at the time of publishing this article.

The show features controversial UK commentator Katie Hopkins. Hopkins has come under fire several times for her comments around athlete Caster Semenya and farm murders in SA, calling them "white ethnic cleansing".

But the comments section was filled with angry supporters, claiming the "investigation" was racist and sexist.

Here's a snapshot.

