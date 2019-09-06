Don’t miss the boat: take advantage of the special on Norwegian Cruise Line
The buy-one-get-one-half-price offer comes to an end on September 15 2019
If you’re thinking about taking a cruise holiday, now might just be the perfect time to book. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has a great offer running right now – book your cruise in an Oceanview or higher category stateroom before September 15 2019 and the second person in the stateroom pays just 50% of the cruise fare.
NCL is one of the world’s leading cruise lines operating a fleet of 17 stylish, contemporary ships sailing to almost 300 exciting destinations in 122 countries around the globe. With more than 50 years’ experience of providing carefree holidays at sea and a reputation for innovation, NCL’s newest ships feature two-storey electric car race tracks.
The company has won many independent awards including being voted Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 12 years in a row at the prestigious World Travel Awards.
NCL has six ships cruising in Europe in summer 2020, including Norwegian Epic sailing the Western Mediterranean. The ship recently underwent a ship-wide refurbishment and offers a seemingly endless range of dining choices, leisure amenities and dining options.
It offers an array of accommodation choices including the ultra-luxe ship within a ship, The Haven by Norwegian. She’s a great choice for family holidays with outstanding kids’ zones and supervised activities for different age groups.
Norwegian Epic sails from both Barcelona and Rome –places where millennia of history and contemporary culture blend. Shore excursions whisk guests away to ancient Pompeii, the renaissance treasures of Florence and the wonders of Rome. Throw in Cannes for a taste of the Riviera lifestyle and on-trend Palma and it really is a cruise for everyone.
Another great option for summer 2020 is Norwegian Escape’s exploration of the ports around the Baltic Sea. The voyage of contrasts starts in Copenhagen where you can visit the German capital of Berlin to Tallinn, one of Europe’s best preserved medieval cities. An overnight stay in St Petersburg allows time to discover the magnificent palaces, museums and onion-domed cathedrals, and perhaps enjoy a night at the Russian ballet. Helsinki and Stockholm add a touch of Scandi to complete the itinerary.
Feel free at sea
The lifestyle on board an NCL ship is all about freedom and flexibility. Take dining for instance, freestyle dining lets you eat when and where you choose with up to 21 dining options and there’s no dress code.
The stylish main dining rooms with daily changing menus, big buffets and informal 24-hour eateries are covered by your cruise fare. Try the speciality restaurants, available at a supplement, serving authentic global cuisine from Japanese to Brazilian and everything in between.
Live the highlife in The Haven
Every NCL ship offers a wide range of accommodation from inside and oceanview staterooms to balcony staterooms and mini-suites.
The Haven is an exclusive enclave accessible by private keycard offering the line’s most luxurious suites and penthouses with butler and concierge service.
Guests in The Haven have access to a tranquil courtyard with a private pool and sundeck and on their latest ships a private restaurant and bar.
The Haven is included in the buy-one-get-one-half-price deal so there’s every reason to indulge.
Award-winning entertainment
NCL has raised the bar on cruise ship entertainment with spectacular production shows and a fully staged, blockbuster Broadway musical. There’s live music in laid-back lounges and unique settings, such as the island-themed Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Sea or a recreation of Liverpool’s legendary Cavern Club, along with stylish lounges and cool clubs.
There are also luxurious spas, great health clubs, pools and hot tubs, but don’t forget to try the on-deck aqua parks with thrilling water slides, climbing and abseiling walls, ropes courses, laser tag and race tracks.
For more information on this great offer or to book please contact your travel agent, visit www.ncl.com or call (+) 27 87 550 3807.
Visit www.ncl.com for full terms and conditions.
This article was paid for by Norwegian Cruise Line.