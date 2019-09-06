Don’t miss the boat: take advantage of the special on Norwegian Cruise Line

If you’re thinking about taking a cruise holiday, now might just be the perfect time to book. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has a great offer running right now – book your cruise in an Oceanview or higher category stateroom before September 15 2019 and the second person in the stateroom pays just 50% of the cruise fare.

Don’t miss the boat – the buy-one-get-one-half-price offer ends on September 15 2019

NCL is one of the world’s leading cruise lines operating a fleet of 17 stylish, contemporary ships sailing to almost 300 exciting destinations in 122 countries around the globe. With more than 50 years’ experience of providing carefree holidays at sea and a reputation for innovation, NCL’s newest ships feature two-storey electric car race tracks.

The company has won many independent awards including being voted Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 12 years in a row at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

NCL has six ships cruising in Europe in summer 2020, including Norwegian Epic sailing the Western Mediterranean. The ship recently underwent a ship-wide refurbishment and offers a seemingly endless range of dining choices, leisure amenities and dining options.

It offers an array of accommodation choices including the ultra-luxe ship within a ship, The Haven by Norwegian. She’s a great choice for family holidays with outstanding kids’ zones and supervised activities for different age groups.