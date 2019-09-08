Art

African artists are going digital

A series of talks, workshops, exhibitions and special events at Wits University and other venues in Joburg this past week titled the Fak'ugesi Festival took a look at where Africa stands in this era of fast-paced digitisation and technological breakthroughs.



The Fak'ugesi Digital Africa Residency was set up in 2014 to support digital artists from the SADC region and beyond. This year's residency focuses on the theme: "Own Your Force"...