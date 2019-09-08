Art
African artists are going digital
08 September 2019 - 00:00
A series of talks, workshops, exhibitions and special events at Wits University and other venues in Joburg this past week titled the Fak'ugesi Festival took a look at where Africa stands in this era of fast-paced digitisation and technological breakthroughs.
The Fak'ugesi Digital Africa Residency was set up in 2014 to support digital artists from the SADC region and beyond. This year's residency focuses on the theme: "Own Your Force"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.