Game Review
'Lego Hidden Side' marries physical play with the joy of mobile gaming
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Lego has a new set of tricks up their sleeve thanks to Lego Hidden Side, their new Augmented Reality-based collection of toys.
The range includes eight building sets from locations around Newbury — a sleepy haunted town where there are mysteries around every corner — and an accompanying free app that brings the toys you just built to life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.