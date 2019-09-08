Opinion

Life is too short for men not to tell their guy friends that they love them

Now more than ever men need to learn that it's OK to talk about their feelings

Steve Biko, Tupac Shakur, Brenda Fassie, River Phoenix, Amy Winehouse, Aaliyah, The Notorious B.I.G, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Marley, Malcolm X, Bruce Lee, Lebo Mathosa, Gift Leremi, Ayrton Senna and more recently, ProKid and Hip Hop Pantsula. These are just some of the names that are frequently rattled off whenever people talk about significant lives that were prematurely cut short.



It is not so difficult to piece together the common thread that binds them. All had mind-boggling achievements at early ages. Take Steven Bantu Biko for example...