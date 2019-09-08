Love a good mystery? Add 'The Ballad of Billy Balls' podcast to your playlist
This limited podcast series, from the producers of Crimetown, investigates the suspicious death of a larger-than-life American musician in the '70s
08 September 2019 - 00:00
What if the mystery surrounding someone you've never met became the foundation of your life? Would you go looking for the answers? And what would you do if you found them?
This limited podcast series, from the producers of Crimetown, investigates the mysterious death of musician Billy Balls during late '70s New York - and it takes in all the baggage that goes along with it...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.