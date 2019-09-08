Love a good mystery? Add 'The Ballad of Billy Balls' podcast to your playlist

This limited podcast series, from the producers of Crimetown, investigates the suspicious death of a larger-than-life American musician in the '70s

What if the mystery surrounding someone you've never met became the foundation of your life? Would you go looking for the answers? And what would you do if you found them?



This limited podcast series, from the producers of Crimetown, investigates the mysterious death of musician Billy Balls during late '70s New York - and it takes in all the baggage that goes along with it...