Art
Only the best of the best qualifies for FNB Art Joburg, says new owner
This FNB JoburgArtFair has a new name and a new owner, Mandla Sibeko. He tells us how else the 2019 fair will differ from those held in previous years
08 September 2019 - 00:05
Mandla Sibeko was always a big part of the FNB JoburgArtFair - he was its director from 2015 until 2018. Now he owns the newly renamed FNB Art Joburg after officially acquiring it from previous owners, Artlogic, and his first big, rebooted show launches this Thursday night.
When I meet him for a coffee at his offices at Mesh, the swanky members-only co-sharing space at the Trumpet Building in Rosebank, I'm distracted by all the great art on their walls...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.