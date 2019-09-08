Art

Only the best of the best qualifies for FNB Art Joburg, says new owner

This FNB JoburgArtFair has a new name and a new owner, Mandla Sibeko. He tells us how else the 2019 fair will differ from those held in previous years

Mandla Sibeko was always a big part of the FNB JoburgArtFair - he was its director from 2015 until 2018. Now he owns the newly renamed FNB Art Joburg after officially acquiring it from previous owners, Artlogic, and his first big, rebooted show launches this Thursday night.



When I meet him for a coffee at his offices at Mesh, the swanky members-only co-sharing space at the Trumpet Building in Rosebank, I'm distracted by all the great art on their walls...