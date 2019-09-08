Psychoactive drug a 'near miracle' therapy for addicts & trauma victims

Ibogaine, derived from a plant native to Gabon, is helping the desperate and depressed beat their demons and reset their lives

The heavens didn't come crashing down on Johann Hattingh's head, more like the blue emptied out of the former photojournalist's sky little by little and left in its place a grey haze. And the grey grew steely with rage and melancholy, guilt and despair.



Hattingh worked on SA newspapers and for the UN, finding angles and bending light with a camera even as he stepped over bodies at crime scenes and cheated death by near misses while embedded with the US military in Iraq...