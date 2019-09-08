The A-Listers

SOCIALS | Golf, chess and women on top of their game

From an athlete who trailblazed the way for her Olympian son to a pint-sized chess pro, the spotlight shone brightly on our sporting sheroes at this year's instalment of SA's longest-running women's sport awards.



The Momentum gsport awards were held last Saturday evening at a venue I'd not been to before, the Deck @ Wanderers in Illovo, Johannesburg...