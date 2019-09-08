Street artist Ellena Lourens on what inspires her
This young South African creative recently completed a huge collaborative mural in the States. She tells us what makes her tick
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Who are you?
My name is Ellena Lourens and I'm a 21-year-old South African artist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.