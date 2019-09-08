Lifestyle

Street artist Ellena Lourens on what inspires her

This young South African creative recently completed a huge collaborative mural in the States. She tells us what makes her tick

08 September 2019 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman

Who are you?

My name is Ellena Lourens and I'm a 21-year-old South African artist...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi rules the runway in MaXhosa at New York Fashion ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  3. Charlize Theron tells SA leaders: 'You're still ignoring rape and femicide' Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf Travel
  5. And the winners of the 2019 Sunday Times Literary Awards are ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X