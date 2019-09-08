Unleash your inner Hawkeye with fun archery-based team game, arrow tag

A poufy giant marshmallow at the end of a long stick hardly seems like a threatening weapon. But add some flights and connect it to a bow, then we have a different ball game, or rather archery game.



The marshmallowy-tipped shafts are actually 75cm carbon arrows with a foam head. "It's all completely safe and doesn't hurt ... much" says Keith Tamkei, founder and owner of Hawkeye Arrow Tag...