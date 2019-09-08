Your guide to the ultimate art lovers' weekend in Joburg

With three major art shows and a wealth of satellite events, Saturday September 14 promises to be a cultural bonanza for Joburgers

Pablo Picasso once wrote that the purpose of art is to wash the dust of daily life off our souls. If that's true, then the soul of this dusty old mining town could definitely do with some proverbial washing.



Some would say that all but the most visionary of investors are getting their money out of the country, not putting it in. But if New York, under the helm of Mayor Rudy Giuliani, could clean up its act, turning the city from one of the most crime-ridden in the world to one of the most squeaky clean, then surely our major cities stand a chance...