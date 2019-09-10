WATCH | Humanoid robot Sophia praises Durban designer for her gown

Sophia, one of the world’s most famous humanoid robots, has added Durban designer Haroun Hansrot to her list of favourite couturiers.

The fashion-forward robot was one of PwC Africa’s chief guests at a gala dinner in Cape Town on Monday, ahead of its education conference this week.

Hansrot, who has designed for the likes of international celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was commissioned by PwC Africa to create an evening gown and a less formal dress.

Resplendent in her navy evening gown, Sophia heaped praise on Hansrot during a question-and-answer session.

Developed by Hanson robotics, Sophia was activated in 2016 and has left the world in awe with her ability to use more than 50 facial expressions.

“PwC has gone to great lengths to make me look extra special tonight,” said Sophia.

“I am dressed by the amazingly talented South African designer Haroun Hansrot. He’s done a wonderful job in taking care of all the details.