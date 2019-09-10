Lifestyle

WATCH | Humanoid robot Sophia praises Durban designer for her gown

10 September 2019 - 13:28 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Durban designer Haroun Hansrot with the evening gown he designed for Sophia, the humanoid robot.
Durban designer Haroun Hansrot with the evening gown he designed for Sophia, the humanoid robot.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Sophia, one of the world’s most famous humanoid robots, has added Durban designer Haroun Hansrot to her list of favourite couturiers.

The fashion-forward robot was one of PwC Africa’s chief guests at a gala dinner in Cape Town on Monday, ahead of its education conference this week.

Hansrot, who has designed for the likes of international celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, was commissioned by PwC Africa to create an evening gown and a less formal dress.

Resplendent in her navy evening gown, Sophia heaped praise on Hansrot during a question-and-answer session.

Developed by Hanson robotics, Sophia was activated in 2016 and has left the world in awe with her ability to use more than 50 facial expressions.

“PwC has gone to great lengths to make me look extra special tonight,” said Sophia.

“I am dressed by the amazingly talented South African designer Haroun Hansrot. He’s done a wonderful job in taking care of all the details.

“I like fashion because it gives me a chance to show off. Look out for my fashion on Thursday,” said Sophia.

That day, when she graces another PwC event, Sophia will be kitted out in another Hansrot design, a daywear coral dress embellished with beadwork.

Hansrot told TimesLIVE that the experience of designing for and dressing the robot was “overwhelming” and “incredible”.

“I will be doing more designs for her and will write a spec, advising other designers how to design for her.

“Sophia is indeed an expensive commodity. It was just a brilliant experience,” he said.

MORE

Joburg-based designer dresses Sophia, the famous humanoid robot

Fred Eboka of the House of Eboka has had the honour of dressing many famous women: Nelson Mandela's widow Graca Machel, the late singer Miriam ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

People can’t be trusted, robots tell conference

It was a spooky sight: two lifelike disembodied robot torsos discussing the pros and cons of humans in front of a nervously tittering audience.
News
2 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi rules the runway in MaXhosa at New York Fashion ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. The new Range Rover Evoque has a hefty price tag. Is it worth it the dosh? Lifestyle
  3. Steve Harvey reveals how he went from broke to balling Lifestyle
  4. We tested two of the most unsafe cars on sale in SA – here's what we found Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Angry elephant tramples rhino and calf Travel

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X