WATCH | US comedian to Chrissy Teigen, 'Do you want John Legend or Donald Trump?'

10 September 2019 - 10:16 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chrissy Teigen has been labelled a 'dedicated Donald Trump hater'.
Image: CHRIS DELMAS / AFP

US comedian, actor and commentator Terrence K Williams has stood in solidarity with US president Donald Trump, calling TV host Chrissy Teigen a “dedicated Donald Trump hater.”

Williams shared a video on Twitter in which Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, said they had hated Trump for almost seven years. The video starts with Chrissy saying, “I've been trolling Trump for about seven years. More than five to seven years. I have been doing this forever and I take pride in that. If you can go back and read my old ones [tweets], I literally was like, 'you're the f## worst'.”

Williams then chimes in, mocking her for harbouring hatred for so many years. “Ya'll are about the dumbest couple alive. So you mean to tell me you've been hating on Trump for five to seven years? You're a dedicated hater.” 

He said Teigen seemed to think more about Trump than her husband. “Do you want him? Or do you want John Legend?”

This comes as the couple and the president dominated news headlines at the weekend, after Trump called Teigen a “filthy-mouthed wife” and her husband a “boring musician” on Twitter for not giving him credit for signing the criminal justice reform into law.

According to CNN, the tweets in which he targeted Teigen and Legend came after a television interview he did on MSNBC on Sunday, in which he spoke about the Criminal Justice Reform.

