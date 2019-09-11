Four epic times Chrissy Teigen went in on Trump
US model, cookbook author and wife to John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, is making global headlines and is even being hailed a Twitter Mayor for her recent clap back at Donald Trump.
The US president called her a “filthy mouthed wife” on Sunday for not giving him a nod after he signed a Criminal Justice Reform bill into law.
This after Chrissy's husband appeared on MSNBC, where the country's broken justice system was discussed. Trump is known for his itchy Twitter finger, and Chrissy for being a dedicated Trump hater.
In a series of tweets, Trump lamented how “filthy mouthed wife” Teigen and her “boring musician” husband left him out when he in fact did what Barack Obama “failed” to do.
Unlike her husband, Chrissy wasn't tagged as Trump blocked her back in 2017, but her husband John was.
....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019
Not one to hold back, she launched a scathing clap back. “Lol, what a pu**y a** bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, Mr President.”
The two have history as far as twars are concerned. Here are four other times Chrissy went at Trump on the platform.
How is he the president?
I cannot believe this is real. I can't believe Donald Trump has the honor of winning ANY state at all.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2016
Trump, the racist
“Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't 'saying the wrong thing'. He is actually racist and means this. Holy s**t, what a f***ing idiot."- August 16, 2017
Is Trump even sane?
I feel like when he moves out of the Oval Office he’s gonna pause at the door, run to the desk, hit the nuke button really fast and run out and the aids are gonna be like “oh Donald!” and he will shrug and music and credits will play https://t.co/YhiudKaEUY— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2018
Trump, Trump, Trump. It's all about him
I feel like this entire presidency is about the president himself. It’s very odd. Like watching a tv show where it’s just about them writing the tv show or reading a book that’s about reading the book. Does this make sense? This makes sense in my head.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2018