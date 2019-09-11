Lifestyle

Four epic times Chrissy Teigen went in on Trump

11 September 2019 - 09:03 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chrissy Teigen has been labelled a 'dedicated Donald Trump hater'.
US model, cookbook author and wife to John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, is making global headlines and is even being hailed a Twitter Mayor for her recent clap back at Donald Trump.

The US president called her a “filthy mouthed wife” on Sunday for not giving him a nod after he signed a Criminal Justice Reform bill into law.

This after Chrissy's husband appeared on MSNBC, where the country's broken justice system was discussed. Trump is known for his itchy Twitter finger, and Chrissy for being a dedicated Trump hater.

In a series of tweets, Trump lamented how “filthy mouthed wife” Teigen and her “boring musician” husband left him out when he in fact did what Barack Obama “failed” to do.

Unlike her husband, Chrissy wasn't tagged as Trump blocked her back in 2017, but her husband John was.

Not one to hold back, she launched a scathing clap back. “Lol, what a pu**y a** bitch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, Mr President.” 

The two have history as far as twars are concerned. Here are four other times Chrissy went at Trump on the platform.

How is he the president?

Trump, the racist 

“Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't 'saying the wrong thing'. He is actually racist and means this. Holy s**t, what a f***ing idiot."- August 16, 2017

Is Trump even sane?

Trump, Trump, Trump. It's all about him

