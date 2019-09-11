Lifestyle

In new game 'Ms Monopoly,' women make more money than men

11 September 2019 - 15:05 By AFP Relaxnews
Female players start out with more money than males and receive $240 each time they pass "go," more than the $200 that goes to males.
Female players start out with more money than males and receive $240 each time they pass "go," more than the $200 that goes to males.
Image: AFP PHOTO / MLADEN ANTONOV

In the latest update of the classic board game Monopoly unveiled on Tuesday, the trademark real estate tycoon has been replaced by his socially-minded niece: an advocate who invests in female entrepreneurs.

In Ms Monopoly, players collect inventions made by women, such as WiFi and solar heating.

Female players start out with more money than males and receive $240 each time they pass "go," more than the $200 that goes to males.

That's an inversion on real life, where women make only 81% of what men do, according to the US Department of Labor.

The game box shows a bright-eyed Ms Monopoly carrying a coffee cup and announces itself as "the first game where women make more than men."

The pay disparity "is a fun spin in the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men," Hasbro said in a news release. "However, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too."

The game will be available from mid-September in the US as well as in a range of other countries, including France, Germany, Canada, Australia and Malaysia.

Earlier riffs on Monopoly have been based on Star Wars and Game of Thrones, as well as a Monopoly for Millennials version and a Cheater's version.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Retro toy revival lets parents take their kids back to the future

Eighties and '90s kids are rejoicing as toy retailers cater to nostalgia by bringing back classic toys like Rubik's Cubes and Slinkys
Lifestyle
9 months ago

House of Cronies: board game makes fun of the absurdities of SA politics

The game, created by Puppet Nation ZA, will give you a brief taste of the madness of politics without much more consequence than upsetting your dad
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Game nights bring out your true personality. Play at your own risk

You don't really know someone until you've played a board game with them
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Nando’s flame-grills Pick n Pay’s chicken advert Food
  2. The new Range Rover Evoque has a hefty price tag. Is it worth it the dosh? Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi rules the runway in MaXhosa at New York Fashion ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Charlize Theron tells SA leaders: 'You're still ignoring rape and femicide' Lifestyle
  5. Steve Harvey reveals how he went from broke to balling Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Baboon gatecrashes lunch at restaurant, leaves nothing behind
Massive python caught in hiding spot after killing neighbourhood cat
X