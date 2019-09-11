Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on her NYC adventure & meeting Trevor Noah

While she was in the US, Tunzi was interviewed by the country’s biggest African-American Women’s magazine, Essence, which focused on her fresh, natural look.

Tunzi, whose decision to wear her hair natural has attracted support worldwide, said she had the most wonderful adventure in New York.

“The response in the US was overwhelming.

“I’ve loved modelling designs from my homeboy Laduma’s collection, and from Eliana Morargy’s ‘Basking in the Osun River’ collection.”