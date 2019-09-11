Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi on her NYC adventure & meeting Trevor Noah
It's been just over a month since Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss SA and she's already doing the country proud on the international stage.
Tunzi's been in the Big Apple where she conquered the catwalk during New York Fashion Week. The beauty queen modelled outfits for local designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa, as well as Mozambique's Eliana Murargy, during the 'Made in Africa' show at Pier59 Studios.
A murmur of approval turned into rousing applause as Tunzi strutted her stuff in one of Ngxokolo's distinctive Xhosa-inspired designs — a look that paid homage to both her and the designer's heritage. The pair hail from adjacent villages in the Eastern Cape.
While she was in the US, Tunzi was interviewed by the country’s biggest African-American Women’s magazine, Essence, which focused on her fresh, natural look.
Tunzi, whose decision to wear her hair natural has attracted support worldwide, said she had the most wonderful adventure in New York.
“The response in the US was overwhelming.
“I’ve loved modelling designs from my homeboy Laduma’s collection, and from Eliana Morargy’s ‘Basking in the Osun River’ collection.”
While in New York, Tunzi spent time with a famous export from SA – Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
“Trevor is completely charming,” Tunzi said.
“He and I chatted happily away in Xhosa together.”
She also met with international modelling agency IMG, part of the mother company which owns Miss Universe.
“It was a huge adventure.
“Every day, I am grateful for these wonderful opportunities that I have been given,” Tunzi said.
The reception she had received was exceptional, Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said.
“It was a very proud moment for Zozi, for the Miss South Africa Organisation and for all South Africans to see her walk down that New York Fashion Week runway.
“It was the fulfillment of a dream for her, and also the showcasing of the best of southern Africa, letting the fashion world know that we are players who need to be taken seriously on the international stage.”
Weil said they were not surprised by the attention Tunzi had attracted.
“She has grace and poise, and is completely real.
“Her choice to embrace her naturalness tells women they do not need adornment to be beautiful; that they are beautiful as they are,” Weil said.
• This article is adapted from one that was originally published on HeraldLIVE. Read the original here.